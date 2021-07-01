TravelTime World's Jackie Steadman said her business will face "critical decisions" in the autumn

An independent agent has warned the travel industry is “fast running out of cash”, as businesses have to start paying a proportion of wages for furloughed staff.

Jackie Steadman, who owns TravelTime World, told BBC Radio 5 live she was “not looking forward to the end of furlough” as it had been “critical” in enabling the agency to keep staff during the pandemic.

From Thursday (1 July), employers will have to contribute 10% of wages to furloughed staff with this rising to 20% in August and September before the scheme is due to end.

Steadman said her business still had staff on furlough as there was currently “nothing for them to do” if they were brought back into the agency with bookings still impacted by a lack of consumer confidence.

“As an industry we are fast running out of cash,” added Steadman. “We are a bit like a pub who is refunding people who had a beer two years ago.