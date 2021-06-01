A protest by the travel industry at the Houses of Parliament has been arranged, calling for support for the sector.

The Travel Agents Reform Group Engaged Together (Target) is calling for “all of the travel industry to join together” in protest at 9am prior to next Thursday’s (10 June) parliamentary debate in the House of Commons on support for the aviation, travel and tourism Industries.

Attendees are being asked to bring banners bearing the #SaveTravel slogan.

Target’s Graeme Brett said: “We know it’s early for everyone to get to London but the parliamentary session starts at 9.30am with international trade questions, then a statement from the Leader of the House and the debate on travel starting straight after.