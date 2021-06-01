Trade bodies from across travel and aviation are coming together for a “travel industry day of action” (#traveldayofaction) on Wednesday 23 June to put pressure on the UK government to support a safe return to international travel in time for the peak summer period.

The day, which will include an “organised lobby” at parliament, will be calling on the UK government to:

Allow international travel to return safely and in a risk managed way by properly implementing the Global Travel Taskforce’s plan.

Bring forward a package of tailored financial support to recognise that the unlocking of international travel, and hence businesses’ ability to trade and generate income, will be much slower than first anticipated, and more gradual than for businesses in the domestic economy.

Organisers and supporters of the cross-industry day of action already include Abta, Airlines UK, the Airport Operators Association, BAR UK, UKinbound, the Business Travel Association, Advantage Travel Partnership, TTNG, and the other 11 members of the Save Future Travel Coalition, with other industry organisations welcome to join.

The bodies are calling on all corners of the travel industry – every airline, airport, tour operator, travel agent, supplier and partner – to get involved and support the activities of the day.

The organised lobby at the Houses of Parliament will see MPs meet with a large number of their constituents at Westminster on a single day.

There are also plans being developed for events across other parts of the UK, targeted at the devolved administrations. Businesses across all four nations are encouraged to support – either by attending the Westminster event or getting involved in planned activities closer to home.

The SPAA and ANITA are among the organisations involved. More information on logistics will be released in the days ahead.

The event is intended to generate and attract national media attention and will also seek to gain traction on social media.

The date is designed to fall just ahead of when the government is expected to discuss and decide on the next steps for international travel, with an announcement currently scheduled for 28 June.