TTG has teamed up with Unicef UK and Crowdfunder to urge the travel industry to support a nationwide appeal for the biggest vaccine drive in history to fund and deliver Covid-19 vaccines around the world.

The VaccinAid campaign calls on the nation to “Give the world a shot” and help provide nearly 2 billion Covid-19 vaccines to health workers and the most high risk and vulnerable people on our planet – in a move that will be crucial in helping the travel industry get back on track.

TTG is appealing to the travel industry to get involved to support the drive, building on the United Nations’ premise that “none of us is safe until all of us are safe”.

The money raised will help Unicef purchase and deliver nearly two billion Covid-19 vaccines this year, as well as tests and treatments, to 190 countries around the world through the global Covax initiative.

Duncan Parker, charity and philanthropy director at Crowdfunder said: “People around the world have been devastated by this pandemic. We want to ‘give the world a shot’ and ensure the most vulnerable communities are vaccinated, something which in turn will be key for helping restore sectors that have been decimated by this crisis – including the travel industry.

“We’re appealing to all those working in travel to help with the campaign – either by donating funds or raising awareness of the campaign with your customers. None of us is safe until all of us are safe – and we all have a role to play in ensuring this happens sooner rather than later.”

Daniel Pearce, CEO of TTG Media, which has been named a “champion” of the campaign, said: “TTG’s mission is to promote a smarter, better, fairer travel industry so we jumped at the chance to support such an important campaign because it’s on all of us to help ensure everyone around the world receives a vaccine.

“But we need all of the travel industry to get behind this campaign and ‘give the world a shot’. The travel industry will not be able to fully resume until all the world is safe. Please let’s help raise awareness and donate whatever you can to help vaccinate the world’s most vulnerable people, and get the travel industry get back to business.”

VaccinAid will be supporting TTG’s Agenda 2021 seminar on Thursday with more details about the campaign and how travel companies can get involved during the afternoon. Find out more about the seminar here.

VaccinAid is supported by the NHS as well as leading faith groups including the Church of England, Office of the Chief Rabbi and the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board, in addition to a raft of businesses and celebrity supporters.

Unicef has described it as “the biggest health operation in history to ensure no one is left behind in the efforts to eradicate Covid-19 and its devastating impact”.

To help Give The World a Shot, you can donate here.