Travel companies are being asked to rally in support of a nationwide appeal for the biggest vaccine drive in history to fund and deliver Covid-19 vaccines around the world.

The Vaccinaid campaign, which is run by Unicef and Crowdfunder UK, has taken on a renewed drive this week in honour of World Immunisation Week, which takes place from 24 – 30 April and aims to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease.

The VaccinAid campaign calls on the nation to “give the world a shot” and help provide nearly two billion Covid-19 vaccines to health workers and the most high risk and vulnerable people on our planet – in a move that will be crucial in helping the travel industry get back on track.

TTG has been named a “Champion Partner” and is appealing to the travel industry to get involved to support the drive, building on the United Nations’ premise that “none of us is safe until all of us are safe”.

Travel firms can get involved in a number of ways – from encouraging staff within your company to support the initiative to promoting the campaign to customers to encourage them to donate.

Companies are also urged to download the “Give the World a Shot” marketing assets, which can be found here, to show their support, (as demonstrated on the TTG logo on ttgmedia.com).