Speaking during the latest TTG Business Support Live, Howard Dove, managing director of insurance at the Holiday Extras Group, said the Covid-19 crisis was likely to force change within the sector.



He explained this could include a shift in what is acceptable cover and new directives on how clients are informed of restrictive clauses.



“I think the landscape will change and I think that’s for the best,” said Dove, confirming Holiday Extras hopes to start selling policies again on 1 July.



He expressed his belief the public has become blase about insurance, chasing the cheapest quote without considering whether it is suitable, and hopes clients will become more willing to pay for robust insurance at the point of booking, and with an agent.



He said: “It will become more and more important [for agents] to be very clear with customers what is and isn’t covered so their expectations are managed.”