The latest announcements from the UK government with regards to the quarantine hotel policy only demonstrates their lack of understanding of the travel industry.

We are more than simply aviation and airports. We are a complex industry comprising of many different stakeholders – an entire eco-system including many hundreds of travel agents and small businesses who have been forgotten.



Of course, we welcome tighter short-term border controls if that is what is necessary to keep the country safe and reduce the rate of transmission.

But it appears our ministers have a flippant disregard for a sector critical to an island nation; our connectivity is what has contributed to making the UK a global powerhouse.

While their overdue action has now been enforced, albeit set to create another logistical nightmare for travel agents and travellers, it is consumer confidence – yet again – that will be damaged, alongside the financial damage to travel businesses.

The government’s Global Travel Taskforce was created in response to the specific challenges posed by Covid-19 to international travel, and one of its key objectives was to increase consumer confidence and reduce the barriers to a safe and sustainable recovery of international travel.

Perhaps if there had been consultation between the taskforce and the industry, a solution to the ongoing travel restrictions – including the hotel quarantine policy – could have been agreed and planned for.