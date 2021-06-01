'While leading the world in vaccinations, we are behind the curve on travel,' said La Gette

With immediate and total commitment, the government must address the plight of our industry.

Their Global Travel Taskforce must enlist the help of travel chiefs who understand current legislation and who feel the full extent of our collective predicament.

With responsible collaboration, they can forge a new and credible policy that oversees a swift and secure reopening of travel to save the industry.

A clear and irreversible recovery strategy must rebuild shattered consumer confidence, while also financially protecting consumers and industry players alike.

Travel is complex. Leisure travel agents and corporate travel management companies are now championed more than ever by trusted commentators such as Simon Calder and Martin Lewis as being the recommended way to book holidays and work trips safely, and in compliance with ever-evolving regulations.

Travel is on its knees, but the show must go on. We need a clear plan, and we need it now.