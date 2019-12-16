In Thursday’s Queen’s speech, Boris Johnson’s new government promised to increase the retail discount for business rates from a third to 50%.

It is thought the move could encourage a number of travel businesses to set up on the high street for the first time.



Andy Stark, managing director of Global Travel Group, told TTG: “Most of our members have ambitions to have a high street presence but it’s become very difficult, so anything to help is great.”



Gary Lewis, chief executive of The Travel Network Group, added: “We would absolutely welcome any plans to reduce business rates, and any other initiatives that will enable our members on the high street to compete more effectively.”



Agency owners were also positive. Stuart Swords, of Swords Travel in Wimbledon, said: “A cut in rates will definitely help us as we’re looking for new locations to expand.”



Tony Mann, director of Idle Travel in Bradford, added: “The money agents will save could be reinvested into a shop refit or bringing onboard extra staff.”