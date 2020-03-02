Travel Marketing Awards reveals rising star finalists

Finalists in the rising star categories of the Travel Marketing Awards 2020 have been revealed ahead of a ceremony this month.
TTG Media has sponsored three rising star categories at the awards - Rising Star of Travel PR, of Travel Marketing and from an Agency - which all recognise professionals who are showing great potential at the start of their career.
The Rising Star of Travel PR shortlist includes Sergen Tuncelli, a 22-year-old trained firefighter now working at Lotus and studying for a BA in PR at the University of Arts London; Charlotte Wright, a Massey University graduate from New Zealand who is a junior account executive at Rooster PR; and Fiona Hanna, a senior communications manager at Jago.
"It is really encouraging and a key milestone in my career, with the awards having a reputation for rewarding entries that focus on creativity and professionalism but also outcomes and impact for travel and tourism clients," said Hanna.
The Rising Star of Travel Marketing category finalists are Emanuele Rossi, programmatic head of social at lastminute.com; Neringa Rackauskaite, who has been marketing coordinator, marketing executive UK and campaign manager (EMEA) at Intrepid Travel; and Colette Sullivan, a Glasgow Caledonian University graduate who travelled around Costa Rica before being hired by Radisson Red.
Rackauskaite said: "No matter how difficult some days can be, it’s always good to think about the impact we’re making and how many lives our trips will change, from leaders to local communities to travellers, and that’s probably the most rewarding part of working at Intrepid to me.”
There are also three finalists in the third category, Rising Star from an Agency.
They are George Leonard, a 23-year-old who is the fastest person in Lotus’ history to become senior account executive; Jasmine Boothroyd, a creative brand manager at mr.h who featured in Twitter’s Badass.gal exhibit for International Women’s Day 2019; and Alex Newlin, a digital account manager at Accord Marketing.
Newlin said: "Every day, my clients provide customers with once-in-a-lifetime travel opportunities, and I love playing a part in helping more people to explore the world and other cultures."
The awards ceremony will take place on 9 March at the London Hilton on Park Lane.