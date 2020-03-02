Travel Marketing Awards reveals rising star finalists

TTG Media has sponsored three rising star categories at the awards - Rising Star of Travel PR, of Travel Marketing and from an Agency - which all recognise professionals who are showing great potential at the start of their career.

The Rising Star of Travel PR shortlist includes Sergen Tuncelli, a 22-year-old trained firefighter now working at Lotus and studying for a BA in PR at the University of Arts London; Charlotte Wright, a Massey University graduate from New Zealand who is a junior account executive at Rooster PR; and Fiona Hanna, a senior communications manager at Jago.

"It is really encouraging and a key milestone in my career, with the awards having a reputation for rewarding entries that focus on creativity and professionalism but also outcomes and impact for travel and tourism clients," said Hanna.

The Rising Star of Travel Marketing category finalists are Emanuele Rossi, programmatic head of social at lastminute.com; Neringa Rackauskaite, who has been marketing coordinator, marketing executive UK and campaign manager (EMEA) at Intrepid Travel; and Colette Sullivan, a Glasgow Caledonian University graduate who travelled around Costa Rica before being hired by Radisson Red.