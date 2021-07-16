Karen Simmonds, founder of Travel Matters, brought up a range of issues during a meeting with Battersea’s Labour MP Marsha de Cordova, including having no income for 15 months and the potential impact on jobs with the phasing out of the furlough scheme.





Simmonds also raised the issue of insurance companies “trying to wriggle out” of paying business interruption claims. Travel Matters’ own claim on this type of insurance for having to close its premises has yet to be settled.



“It feels like the travel sector is fighting battles on all sides and it’s extremely overwhelming. We recognise that there are so many people affected and it breaks my heart,” said Simmonds.