The team from south London agency Travel Matters is taking part in a sponsored challenge to raise money for a key ocean migration route to the Galapagos islands.

The agency’s staff will be swimming, walking and cycling the equivalent distance of 700 miles to support theGalapagos Conservation Trust (GCT).





The GCT has been backing plans for a proposed Galapagos-Cocos Swimway protected area since 2018, which will be crucial to the conservation of endangered marine species in the islands.



As part of its efforts, the trust is running a virtual Swimway Challenge encouraging people to walk, run, swim, cycle or wheelchair the length of the swimway to raise awareness and funds.



Karen Simmonds, founder of Travel Matters and the Make Travel Matter sustainable tourism campaign, said: “Galapagos Conservation Trust is one of our charity partners. As part of our Make Travel Matter campaign, we have supported them in various ways.



“I was thrilled to accept the challenge and create a team for the virtual Swimway. I am an avid fan of open water swimming and despite not being able to be in the Galapagos to support this project, I believe we can create more awareness about this crucial passage for the protection of the marine life.”