At the association’s 2020 AGM on 5 March, where its new Climate Emergency think tank was discussed, the University of Surrey’s professor Xavier Font pleaded with the travel industry to make immediate change.

“We have to stop binge flying, please, and take longer holidays because at least the benefit to the industry will be larger,” said professor Font.

He said companies should start by reviewing their internal operations, then overhaul their product lines, evaluate sustainability along the supply chain, market to buyers who will make a positive impact on destinations and only then consider charitable schemes such as offsetting.

Font said recent data had shown a correlation between hotels which are open to eco-friendly initiatives and higher levels of customer satisfaction – and therefore advised operators to consider moving away from any properties reluctant to make change.

The latest data suggests travel contributes 8% to global carbon emissions, up from the previous 2% figure, he added.

John Telfer, managing director of Explore, also urged companies to take immediate action.

“It’s a complicated and difficult subject and there no answers, and when there are no obvious answers people wait to see what will happen,” said Telfer.

Aito also announced at the AGM that long-standing chairman Derek Moore has stepped down and will be replaced by Discover Adventure’s Chris Rowles.