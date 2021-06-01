A 2019 study found 82% of respondents are 'aware' of the challenges posed by plastic waste

The WTTC has urged travel to redouble its efforts on tackling single-use plastic waste after a new report, produced in partnership with the United Nations, revealed the annual damage caused by plastics to marine eco-systems now amounted to $13 billion per year.

Virginia Messina, WTTC senior vice-president and acting chief executive, said the coronavirus pandemic had "accelerated the sustainability agenda", making it more important than ever businesses and policymakers were placing an even stronger focus on the issue.

The council said the report, supported by the United Nations Environment Programme, was a major first step towards developing coordinated action plans and policies to drive a shift towards "reduce and reuse" models.

“As a growing priority, businesses are expected to continue to reduce single-use plastic products waste for the future and drive circularity to protect not only our people, but importantly, our planet," said Messina.

“It is also becoming clear that consumers are making more conscious choices, and increasingly supporting businesses with sustainability front of mind.”