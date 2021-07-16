This is not least because it’s so hard to recover, especially with ongoing restrictions, haphazard and erratic policy, consumer uncertainty, staff exhaustion, and sensationalist media coverage.

No industry has been affected from day one of Covid like we have in travel. I appreciate it’s unprecedented, but yet to me, it’s bordering on negligent how our myopic – and consistently ignorant – government has misunderstood and marginalised our sector and those immediately concerned, while hiding from unpopular decisions.



I still don’t think the powers that be grasp the fundamentals of "service" in the current environment and within the constraints of current laws. In my opinion, it has always been the case there should have been a "jobkeeper" approach to roles in travel and tourism rather than furlough. We still have to service customers – appeasing, advising, booking, changing, cancelling, refunding and rebooking – while keeping our businesses running.

That means keeping jobs open, maintaining payroll and mandatory pensions and paying bills and tax, not to mention trying to rebuild from ashes – all the time while running on fumes, taking the brunt of consumer criticism, and operating with reduced staffing.

Staff then come back from furlough straight into ongoing complaints and issues, as well as an exhausted, struggling environment in an industry that has no clear “other side”. In many cases, they’ll be looking to move on as soon as possible and the companies that have them back will be considering cutting those roles artificially kept open.