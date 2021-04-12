TTNG chief Gary Lewis said he hoped people would look to local experts when it came to booking amid the Covid crisis

The Travel Network Group has launched a new "love local, book local" campaign, designed to help members encourage people to book with their local independent agent.

TTNG has made new customisable window materials, posters and template press materials available to members, along with social media assets and other digital resources.



Campaign materials can be amended and tailored by members to suit their business and local area, with the aim being to encourage people to look to their local travel expert for clarity and guidance when it comes to bookings holidays in the current Covid travel climate.



Gary Lewis, Travel Network Group chief executive, said the recent government announcements on travel, including confirmation of a traffic light system to govern the restart, had driven an uptick in interest.



"However, understandably, people are refraining to book until there is more clarity from the government and the list of countries in different colours is announced," said Lewis.



"Our members have a wealth of knowledge and experience to help customers make the right decisions when it comes to their next holiday.



"More importantly, they can offer practical advice and reassurance about a lot of the questions people have – about testing, quarantine and safety measures in resorts, or cancellation policies and refunds."