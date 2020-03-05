The Travel Network Group has relocated its 2019 conference, which had been due to be held in Jerusalem, citing "a combination of external factors".
The event in November will instead be staged in the UK "in the best interests of our members and business partners", chief executive Gary Lewis said.
TTNG though said owing to the "incredibly positive" feedback it received after announcing Jerusalem, it would stage a "super fam" there "at some point in the near future" to offer members the chance to visit the city.
"Jerusalem is most certainly the most exciting, colourful and vibrant destination we have seen as a potential conference destination, and the feedback from members and business partners has been incredibly positive and supportive since we announced our plans last December," said Lewis.
"However, a combination of external factors has led us to the decision that having a UK-based conference this year is in the best interest of our members and business partners. The team at the Israel Ministry of Tourism has been truly amazing to work with and we are naturally disappointed that we won’t be taking the conference there this year.
"I would like to pass on my sincere thanks to whole team under the leadership of Amir Halevi, director general, and Sharon Ehrlich Bershadsky, director [of the] Israel Government Tourist Office in London, for all their help and support over the past six months, and I very much hope that we can consider the city for a group conference at some point in the not too distant future.
Lewis added: “While it is unfortunate we won’t be hosting the conference there, we are incredibly excited to be able to offer our members the opportunity to visit Jerusalem as some point in the near future as part of the super fam.”