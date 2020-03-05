The event in November will instead be staged in the UK "in the best interests of our members and business partners", chief executive Gary Lewis said.



TTNG though said owing to the "incredibly positive" feedback it received after announcing Jerusalem, it would stage a "super fam" there "at some point in the near future" to offer members the chance to visit the city.



"Jerusalem is most certainly the most exciting, colourful and vibrant destination we have seen as a potential conference destination, and the feedback from members and business partners has been incredibly positive and supportive since we announced our plans last December," said Lewis.