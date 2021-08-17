The "closer than you think" initiative will seek to capitalise on the relaxation of travel restrictions and includes "know before you go" assets, advertising key offerings such as flexible booking policies, discounted Covid-19 testing packages and Covid-19 travel insurance.

The organisation’s members will be able to access an entire retail campaign, including A3 posters, flash banners and long banners for use in-store and online.

Social media assets to support the campaign have also been developed and are available on the group’s internal portal.

Gary Lewis, chief executive of The Travel Network Group, said the campaign "reinforces the importance of booking a holiday through a reputable travel business".

"We hope that the marketing campaign available to our members captures the imagination of their customers who have been dreaming of holidaying abroad and reconnecting with loved ones for the past year by letting them know their dream holiday is closer than they think via their local travel business," he added.