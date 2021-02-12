Rates of pay for new travel jobs largely defied the impact of the coronavirus pandemic last year, but new vacancies fell by nearly three-quarters (74%) as recruitment activity plummeted.

Salaries for new jobs in travel increased by 0.32% to an average of £28,287 last year according to C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment’s 2020 Travel Salary Index.



It is the sixth year in succession wages for new travel roles have increased, although the 0.32% rise recorded in 2020 is down from 4.99% in 2019 and 3.16% in 2018.



Average salaries for new jobs in travel paying up to £40,000 also increased for the sixth year in succession this time by 3.69% to £25,863, which compares favourably to the 0.62% increase in 2019 albeit while being down on increases in excess of five percent from 2015 to 2018.



There was also a decrease in average salaries for roles paying £40,000 and above, down 2.6% in 2020 to £57,065, the first annual fall in executive-level wages since 2015.