A travel PR company has joined fundraising efforts to help Australias koalas caught up in the wildfires.
Cheshire-based Three Little Birds PR is hoping to raise £10,000 for the Australia Bushfire Emergency appeal through WWF UK.
The money will go towards restoring habitats, planting 10,000 trees, caring for injured animals and supporting the recovery teams.
WWF Australia has reported that 8.4 million hectares of Australian land has been burned and half a billion animals - 480 million in New South Wales alone - have died in the crisis.
It said 50% of the koala population on Kangaroo Island has perished.
“It’s absolutely heart breaking to see the devastation caused by these wildfires," said Sheila Manzano, founder of Three Little Birds PR.
She is a dual Australian national who lived on the fringe of Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park in New South Wales.
"I’ve witnessed bushfires first hand, but nothing as catastrophic as this. We must do something, now."
Dermot O’Gorman, chief executive of WWF Australia, added: "Many forests will take decades to recover and some species have been tipped on the brink of extinction."
Three Little Birds PR’s campaign has also been given support from Joe and Rob Sharp of Sharp Brothers Studio in Sydney.
They created the logo on the campaign’s fundraising page.
To view or donate to Three Little Birds PR’s campaign, visit www.justgiving.com/HELP-the-koalas