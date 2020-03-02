The individual is now receiving medical attention.



"As a precaution, we have closed our offices today while a deep clean is undertaken and we receive further advice from the relevant authorities," said a Travel Republic spokesperson.

"All staff have been notified and encouraged to contact the NHS 111 if they are concerned or feel unwell.

"Our primary concern at this time is the health of our staff, and we’re working with the authorities to ensure best practice guidelines are being followed.”