Leading travel industry figures and bodies, as well as agents, have blasted transport secretary Grant Shapps’ "ill-considered and flippant" remark about not booking a holiday this summer.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday (17 April), just a day after the UK government extended its nationwide Covid-19 lockdown for "at least" a further three weeks, Shapps quipped: “I won’t be booking a summer holiday at this point, let’s put it that way.”
Abta branded the remark "a thoughtless comment, not based on any facts", adding it showed "complete disregard" for the UK travel industry and its employees. “It would be better if the government focused on taking the necessary steps to support the sector rather than undermining confidence in it," said a spokesperson.
Aito echoed Abta’s indignation, describing the comment as "ill-considered and flippant". "Mr Shapps owes us not only a retraction, and an apology, but also - very importantly - some long overdue practical assistance, which has been sorely lacking to date," said Aito, referring to the ongoing refunds crisis in travel.
“We need him and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to confer urgently with the travel industry - Abta, Aito and and other leading bodies - to sort out the PTR debacle on refunds and ensure practical and workable steps are agreed to enable the travel industry to plan properly for a sensible resumption of travel, and holidays, within a realistic and workable timeframe."
Several TTG readers hit out at Shapps too. Brian Loynton, owner of Holywell Travel, said the transport secretary’s comments highlighted why it was high time the outbound travel and tourism sector had a dedicated minister.
"Yet another senior member of the government with apparently no understanding of the impact the travel industry is experiencing at the moment," he said.
"His [Shapps’] casual remark is indicative of this. Until we have a full-time minister for outbound tourism, who understands our industry and its complexities, we will remain under-represented and under-valued."
Phil Nuttall, chief executive of The Travel Village Group, who called for a dedicated outbound travel and tourism minister during TTG’s first Keep Your Business Alive seminar last week, said that Shapps’ remark was the tip of the iceberg.
"If we do not have a dedicated minister, who is the spokesperson for outbound tourism, then there will be a lot more of this from people who are quite frankly out of touch with our industry and the crisis we are facing," said Nuttell, adding he would interested to hear the thoughts of new domestic tourism minister Nigel Huddleston on Shapps’ comment.
Homeworker Jenny Jackson said she was thankful to clients who had supported her and understood why rebooking was best for the future of the industry.
She added Shapps’ comment was "short-sighted" and failed to recognise the millions of people around the world working in tourism-dependent destinations whose livelihoods are at risk.
Alan Bowen, legal advisor to the Association of Atol Companies, said: "So many ministers seem to have no grasp of their portfolio at present so I suppose it may be wrong to single out just one.
"But if Atol failures start occurring because of loose talk, it will be Mr Shapps who has to sign the cheques."