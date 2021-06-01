Travel Talent Direct said it was an 'obvious choice' to partner with LifeLine

"Talent matching" service Travel Talent Direct has pledged to donate a percentage of its turnover to Abta LifeLine.

The company, set up to help travel professionals displaced during the pandemic to find new roles, was launched by Andy Smith and Tony Wheble last month.



Smith said it was an "obvious choice" to partner with Abta LifeLine as Travel Talent Direct begins to seek employment opportunities for out-of-work travel staff as the industry seeks to emerge from the Covid crisis.

Abta LifeLine supports people in the travel industry who find themselves in financial hardship or in need of personal and/or professional support.

The charity partnered with TTG last month for a week of mental health-related sessions designed to instigate conversations throughout the sector around mental health.