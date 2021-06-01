A coalition of airports and airlines and set to mount a High Court challenge against the UK government's traffic light regime

A coalition of airports and airlines and set to mount a High Court challenge against the UK government's traffic light regime

A coalition of airlines and airports are set to launch a legal challenge against the UK government over its traffic light system, it has been reported.

Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary told The Telegraph the budget carrier would get behind an effort by Manchester Airports Group (MAG) to encourage the government to make the system more transparent.

Several other airlines and travel industry stakeholders are understood to have backed the challenge, which will be officially filed on Thursday (17 June).

"I have no faith in [Boris] Johnson’s government on any of these issues, having completely mismanaged the original lockdowns last year and the reopening now," O’Leary told The Telegraph.

"We know they did do a great job on vaccines, but largely because they gave it to the private sector."