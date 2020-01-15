When using Yomdel’s 24/7 managed live chat service, its clients will be invited to donate 1p per conversation towards the water hygiene and sanitation charity as part of its Spend a Penny campaign.

In turn, Yomdel will match fund all the money raised and put its service on the Just a Drop website for free.

"We’re now in the third decade of the 21st century and it is simply wrong that a child somewhere dies every two minutes from a water-related disease," said Andy Soloman, Yomdel’s founder.

During 2019, Just a Drop’s projects reached 165,753 people across Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Fiona Jeffery, founder of Just a Drop, added: “We are an organisation which genuinely changes and improves lives and Yomdel’s support will play a big part in this and make a world of difference going forward.



“I’ve always believed that from small acorns grow oak trees and our partnership with Yomdel’s Spend a Penny campaign is a true testament to that."

Yomdel, which is a member of the Institute for Travel and Tourism, supports a number of charities including Chestnut Tree House, a children’s hospice in Sussex.

Soloman said Yomdel currently operate 1.2million chats each year.