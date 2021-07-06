The number of travel jobs has risen to its highest level since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, according to the latest data from C&M Travel Recruitment.

Figures from June, compiled by C&M, revealed travel vacancies during June increased to their highest point since February 2020, when job placements also went up by 50% from the previous Covid crisis high recorded in March and May 2021.

Vacancies rose by 42% in June compared with May, which had been the previous high point during the pandemic. Although the number of available jobs last month was still 43% lower than in June 2019.

Placements were higher in June that at any point since March 2020 while candidate numbers also reached a 17-month peak in June thanks to 40% month-on-month rise.

C&M added that the number of candidates in June was higher than during the same month in both 2018 and 2019.

Barbara Kolosinska, director at C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment, said: “We’re trying to not get carried away, but it’s fair to say that recruitment in the travel industry hasn’t been this busy in a long time.

“The number of new travel job vacancies has now increased for eight months in a row, and it jumped by a massive 42% in June.

“With more countries being added to the green list and with some restrictions being eased for those returning from amber destinations, it appears that it will be a much more positive summer for the travel industry than we feared just a few weeks ago.”

Kolosinska said the reopening of more destinations through the traffic light system had led many travel firms to resume recruitment, and this increased demand has allowed C&M to bring all of its consultants back from furlough on a full-time basis.