Elliot Goldwater, Joy Woodside and Karen Hodgin will take up key roles with the group

The Travel Village Group says it has "reinforced its commitment to its trade partners and existing team" with three new appointments supporting the growth and development of its Holiday Village and Travel Village brands.

Joy Woodside joins as group product and commercial manager to strengthen existing, and build new, relationships with the trade said Travel Village Group bosses Phil and Paula Nuttall, bringing significant retail, luxury, cruise and commercial skills to the group.



"Joy’s passion for travel is infectious, she is a leader and we are very excited to be working with her," said the duo.



Elliot Goldwater and Karen Hodgin, meanwhile, will support the Holiday Village’s home-based travel experts; Goldwater joins as training manager, bringing experience of homeworking to support new members.



He will work with Paula and Woodside to ensure the brand is able to accommodate the widest possible range of prospective new members, and ensure existing recruits continue to receive tailored business development support.