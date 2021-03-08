The Travel Village Group will hold its 2022 team conference onboard MSC Cruises ship Magnifica next summer, owners Phil and Paula Nuttall have announced.
The Blackpool-based independent agency will bring its staff onboard for three nights in May to “combine business with pleasure”.
The agency, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2019, operates a number of brands including The Travel Village, The Cruise Village and The Holiday Village – its homeworking arm which is approaching 100 members.
Phil and Paula said they believed the decision would send a “strong message that travel will bounce back” and stressed their family business “trusts and supports the cruise industry and that it is an extremely safe way to travel.”
Phil added: “MSC Cruises offers an incredible range of ships, destinations and turnaround ports and I know the whole group will get something out of the conference.”