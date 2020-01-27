C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment’s Travel Salary Index found average earnings of a ’standard’ travel job, defined as paying up to £40,000, rose by 7.81% to £26,337 last month.

Calculated using all new vacancies registered during January, the figure represents the highest recorded wages since the index began in 2012 and is only the second time the £26,000 barrier has been breached.

However, a lack of high-paying executive placements saw salaries as a whole fall by 2.73% in the same period.

There was also a spike in new vacancies, more than doubling the number in December, and more than 140% more candidates than at the end of last year.