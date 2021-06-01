He will report to the long-haul tailormade specialist’s head of product Suzanne Harvey.



Dobson has more than a decade’s experience in product and commercial roles at a number of operators, including Thomas Cook and Virgin Holidays, and with theme parks.

During the pandemic he started his own pet care business and worked evenings supporting the NHS.



He said: “I’m very excited to be back in the travel industry.

"Although it’s a different world now, the USA will never stop being a popular destination for British travellers, so I’m looking forward to working with the Travelbag team alongside our supplier partners to create products they’ll love and getting them out there again.”

