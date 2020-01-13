Traveleads is the latest company to join the consortia, which collectively raised £350m in turnover last year.

"Building and maintaining relationships is at the heart of our business and we’re excited to connect with even more like-minded companies through Advantage, adding to our customer benefits, evolving what we do and sharing learnings," said Hayley Collingswood, group head of marketing at Traveleads.

"We’ve got big plans in 2020 so consolidation across our networks is key to ensure our bespoke service to customers continues to be exemplary."

Traveleads, which is based in Leeds, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Southampton, plans to develop its brand, team, service and systems further in 2020.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive at Advantage Travel Partnership, said: "We are extremely proud to be working with Traveleads and look forward to assisting them in growing their business through the range of added-value products and services that will now be available to them."

Fifteen new companies joined Advantage Business Travel in 2019, including Diversity Travel, Crystal Corporate and Duke’s Court Travel.