Key historical milestones included a general strike in 1975 by 90% of Iceland’s women to discuss inequality and the election of Vigdis Finnbogadottir as the world’s first democratically elected female head of state in 1980.



Modern-day policies include non- transferable parental leave for both parents, heavily subsidised childcare and gender quotas for the boards of publicly traded companies.



“[Travellers] like to visit countries that are espousing values they wish to support,” said Eliza Reid.