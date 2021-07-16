Among 4,700 travellers from 11 countries, 89% said governments must standardise Covid travel procedures. The survey, carried out in May, found 70% thought rules and paperwork surrounding travel “were a challenge to understand” and two-thirds saw arranging testing “a hassle”.

“These responses should be a wake-up call to governments that they need to do a better job of preparing for a restart,” said Iata director general Willie Walsh.

He added: “Almost two thirds of respondents plan to resume travel within a few months of the pandemic being contained and borders opened. And by the six-month mark almost 85% expect to be back to travel.

“To avoid overwhelming airports and border control authorities, governments need to agree to replace paper-based processes with digital solutions like the Iata Travel Pass for vaccine and testing documentation.”

The poll also found 85% believed aircraft were “thoroughly cleaned and disinfected” and 65% agreed the air in them was “as clean as an operating room”.

Among those who have travelled since June 2020, 86% felt safe onboard owing to hygiene measures.

Passengers strongly support mask wearing onboard (83%) and strict enforcement of mask rules (86%), but a majority also believe the mask requirement should be ended as soon as possible.

Iata’s Travel Pass is still in testing mode, with the latest carrier to trial it being Finnair on the Helsinki-Heathrow route. Tests will be undertaken until 11 August.