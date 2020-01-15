Cox, who was managing director of Travelopia’s north American leisure division, and the operator’s team in the US will be tasked with growing Explore’s brand presence and sales in North America.



She has previously held roles within Tui Group, including managing director of TrekAmerica.



“I am really excited to be joining the Explore team and opening our Boston office.," said Cox. "Strengthening our support and partnerships with the travel trade will be key to increasing sales and boosting our presence in the US and Canada.”



Joe Ponte, Explore managing director, added: added “With more than a decade of experience in the north American market, Samantha is well placed to realise our ambitions in the US.



"Samantha’s results-driven nature and skill in inspiring sales teams will be an exciting addition to our global team and I am confident that she will steer continued growth in our north American markets.”