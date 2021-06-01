“The travel industry has struggled to keep up with the pace of change in digital retail,” said Travelport chief Greg Webb

Travelport has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to use cloud technology to “accelerate the digital transformation” of travel retail.

The collaboration will focus on “optimising” Travelport’s recently launched Travelport+ platform - which replaced its three legacy systems, Galileo, Apollo and Worldspan - and the launch of a new “accelerator programme” to utilise talent from the tech start-up community.

Travelport will migrate its global platform that connects travel agencies and travel suppliers to AWS. It will use AWS technologies, including High Performance Compute (HPC), storage, security, analytics, machine learning and databases to deliver “a faster, easier, and more personalised travel booking experience”.

Travelport will also use AWS Managed Services (AMS) to provide operational expertise to help enhance the efficiency and security of its platform.

“The travel industry has struggled to keep up with the pace of change in digital retail,” said Travelport chief executive Greg Webb. “This landmark collaboration is specifically designed to address just that.”

“AWS’s retail heritage makes them uniquely qualified to optimise digital retail platforms, simplify complex environments, and enable game-changing innovation in the travel retailing space. With AWS as our preferred cloud partner, we are going to create a simpler, smarter, and better future for travel retailing.”

Adam Selipsky, incoming chief executive of Amazon Web Services, added: “Travelport is using the flexibility, scalability, and reliability of the world’s leading cloud to provide the speed and insights needed to put the customer first.

“By leveraging the broadest and deepest set of cloud capabilities and AWS’s proven global infrastructure, Travelport can enhance the performance of its platform and continue to develop new ways to simplify the travel booking experience. With people around the world beginning to return to travel, we look forward to working with Travelport to help the travel industry continue to innovate.”