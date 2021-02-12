Travel has long called for a clear and concise roadmap out of the Covid crisis , one that allows people to book with confidence – even in the knowledge that their trip may not go ahead.

No responsible travel sellers or operators are demanding an immediate resumption of international travel, recognising the importance of continuing to suppress Covid-19 and new variants.



However, Boris Johnson’s admission that the government will set out its plans for a roadmap out of the current Covid lockdown on 22 February has every sector on tenterhooks, not least travel – which has been all but shut down for a year.



Many have tried to codify an appropriate roadmap for travel, from trade bodies like Abta and Aito to individual businesses, travel sector campaign groups and a plethora of others.

What is so desperately needed, though, is some clarity from government on when it might look to lift certain restrictions, what parameters it will use to judge this, and what other factors will affect changes in the restrictions placed on travel.



While the substance of the government’s roadmap remains to be seen, TTG caught up with two supporters – an agent and operator chief – of the TTG-led #SaveTravel campaign, which has sought to highlight to government the key reassurances travel businesses need to continue weathering the Covid storm, to protect jobs and to plan for the future.