Charitable Travel Fund is seeking participants to raise funds for the Captain Tom 100 initiative, with the added incentive of a potential prize of 100,000 Avios points.

The fund, run by social enterprise agency Charitable Travel, wants people to take on a “100” challenge.

Melissa Tilling, the fund’s founder and trustee, said: “The Charitable Travel Fund charity are excited to take part in the Captain Tom 100, with a #savetravel twist, by encouraging supporters to run, walk, swim, hop, ride a distance 100 times the height of your favourite tourism landmark."

She added challenges could be “anything at all, inside or outside”, such as “100 steps, 100 goals or baking 100 cakes”.

Fundraising will support people and destinations who have suffered due to the lack of tourism.

One lucky participant will be selected at random and rewarded with 100,00 Avios points donated by IAG Loyalty.

The challenges will commence on 30 April, on what would have been Captain Sir Tom Moore’s 101st birthday and the one-year anniversary of his charity walk that raised £38.9 million for NHS charities. The initiative will close on 3 May.

"Captain Sir Tom, may he rest in peace, continues to be an inspiration to all of us and now his foundation acts as an amazing call to action to support all charities across the nation who help people, animals and the environment globally," Tilling said.