The Berkhamsted agency, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, will in March relocate to new high street premises across the road.



"It’s been 25 years since Jackie and David [Steadman] opened TravelTime World at our current location, which has served us well over those years," said the team in a message to clients and partners on Monday (6 January).



"However, times have changed and we’re adapting what we do for our loyal clients to provide a better, more relevant and personalised service."



The store won’t have a traditional broad travel agency shop front and window display, and will instead prioritise closer contact with clients.



"It’s not an old, conventional shop, but something new and fresh," said the business. "You can still come in to see us, call us, stop us in the street, [or] send us emails, and we are delighted to outline some new additional services and events designed to give you better service."