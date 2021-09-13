In a letter to TTG acting news editor James Chapple, exchequer secretary to the Treasury Kemi Badenoch said the government was confident is current package of support measures would provide "substantial support" to businesses as Covid restrictions are lifted "and trade begins to pick up".



Badenoch added it would be "challenging" to target furlough support towards specific sectors in a "fair and deliverable way", with some firms working across multiple sectors "creating distortion".



"It may not be the case that this is the most effective or sensible way to provide support for those sectors most affected by Covid-19," said Badenoch.



Additionally, Badenoch said that while government recognised the "extreme disruption" the pandemic had inflicted on travel, it was "confident" the support it had provided to date – including funding for restart grants, additional restrictions grants, business rates relief and a new recovery loan scheme – would be sufficient.



Travel, though, has not been able to trade its way out of the crisis in the same way other sectors have, chiefly because of the restrictions imposed by the UK government which either place onerous testing restrictions on travellers, or effectively all-but ban travel to specific countries.