Independent travel agency Triangle Travel is celebrating two decades in business after opening its first branch in 2001.

Managing director Rob Kenton thanked loyal customers and his dedicated team in helping the agency, which runs five stores across Berkshire and Oxfordshire, reach the impressive milestone.

He said: "We have worked hard as a family for the last 20 years to achieve this goal and get where we are, it’s a massive achievement for the team.

"It started with a pen and paper in a small village outside Reading [Mortimer] with no customers, and our first booking was a cottage in Devon for around £800."

In its first year the business turned over around £750,000 - but this year it recorded £11 million in post-pandemic turnover.

"This year has been challenging for everybody, we were dealing with a situation where we didn’t know what was going to be around the corner," Kenton added.

"Everyday something else came along which made us re-evaluate and start all over again."

Triangle was established on 1 June 2001 and has branches in Mortimer, Pangbourne, Newbury, Wallingford and Didcot.

It acquired its latest shop after taking over John Allan Travel in 2019 following owner John Allan’s retirement after 50 years in business.

The agency has been a mainstay in TTG’s Top 50 Travel Agencies awards for a number of years - with Triangle’s Pangbourne store named Top Agency in the South East in 2018.