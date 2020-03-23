US president Donald Trump announced the initiative on Wednesday (15 April), which spans 17 separate economic sectors.



Carnival Corporation chairman Micky Arison, Royal Caribbean Cruises chairman and chief executive Richard Fain, and Norwegian Cruise Lines president and chief executive Frank del Rio have all been invited onto the group.



They will be joined by Marriott’s Arne Sorenson, Hilton’s Christopher Nassetta, Wyndham’s Geoff Ballotti and IHG’s Elie Maalouf.



United Airlines president and chief executive Oscar Munoz, meanwhile, will serve on the transportation group.