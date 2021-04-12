The new Flashpacker itineraries, aimed at former backpackers, sit alongside new FitVentures and SailVentures trip styles as well as the range of Classic tours the operator already provides.



Mark Pope, TruTravels co-founder, told TTG the pandemic had given the brand an opportunity to rethink its strategy. The Flashpacker category would appeal to former clients as well as new ones, he said.



“People are shifting from sharing dorms to more personal space. “We’ve been around for nine years, and our customers that [would once] have shared a dorm now want something different.”



He said Flashpacker was “absolutely” targeted at the Instagram generation. “It’s ideal for the influencer wannabe; you see the best of the country but also look good in the photos."