Coffey will leave her post in May to pursue new opportunities

Travel Corporation director of sales and business development Rachel Coffey will leave her role in May, the group has confirmed.

Coffey is responsible for TTC’s Trafalgar, Costsaver, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold brands in the UK and Ireland.



She will leave her post in May following a three-month notice period to seek new opportunities, a move she said had been inspired by the efforts of the country’s keyworkers over the past year.



“The past year has been unprecedented for us all in the travel industry, and at TTC we have been working tirelessly to support our agent partners, customers and our teams, while rebuilding consumer confidence to dream and book travel in 2021 and beyond," said Coffey.



"It has also been a time during which I have reflected on my personal goals and career direction. I have been proud to steer the team through this challenging period, but with the vaccine giving us a light at the end of the tunnel, I feel the time is right to make a change.



"I come from a family of public servants and have been humbled by the work that has been undertaken by key workers the world over during this time. It has inspired me to use my skills for a different purpose moving forward."