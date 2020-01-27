Having worked as a sales manager for Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold, Trafalgar and Costsaver since 2009, Stonestreet will retire in February.

"It was a really difficult decision to retire as I have truly loved working for this company, and it has been an honour to be part of The Travel Corporation family for over a decade," said Stonestreet.

"Being out on the road and visiting our valued agent partners – many who are now my valued friends – has been such a rewarding role, however the time has come to pass the mantle and for me to spend more time in warmer climes, relaxing under the Spanish sun. Visitors are more than welcome!”

In her career, Stonestreet has also worked at First Choice as a regional sales manager and at Bales Worldwide as an agency sales manager.

Rachel Coffey, sales and business development director for Trafalgar, Costsaver, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold, added: "Not only is she a much-cherished member of our own team, but she is well known and loved within the UK trade sales community too.

"While we will miss her hugely, we wish her well for her next chapter in her lovely home in Spain, enjoying the rest and relaxation that she richly deserves. I would like to thank Greta for her hard work and dedication.

"I have really appreciated Greta’s support, her can-do attitude and boundless enthusiasm."