Get Travel Talking Week will share experiences and advice around mental health and boosting workplace wellbeing

Get Travel Talking Week will share experiences and advice around mental health and boosting workplace wellbeing

A live exercise class with TV’s Mr Motivator, panel discussions with travel agents and sector leaders around mental health and advice for looking after yourself during difficult times form the agenda for the first Get Travel Talking Week .

Taking place next month (10-14 May), the five-day programme of virtual events and social media activity aims to bring the industry together to share experiences and learnings, and put mental wellbeing at the forefront as travel works towards its recovery.

Throughout the week there are opportunities for you, your colleagues and businesses to get involved with a different theme on each day.

All content is free to access and hosted on TTG’s website and social media - a full agenda can be found here.

Get Travel Talking Week is a partnership between TTG – continuing the #GetTravelTalking initiative launched in September 2020 – and industry charity Abta LifeLine, which offers financial and emotional support to members of the industry facing hardship.





Trudie Clements, Abta LifeLine director, said: “Never has there been more of an important time for us to be talking about mental health. Our industry – and the wonderful people in it – have really suffered over the past year.

“I am delighted Abta LifeLine has teamed up with TTG to create Get Travel Talking Week. We’re aiming to provide useful resources and tips, share stories and experiences and let you know where you can seek support.”

TTG senior reporter and Get Travel Talking founder Tom Parry, said: “Everyone working in travel has already been through so much and we know there is more uncertainty and challenges to come.

"Get Travel Talking Week hopes to keep up the momentum and important conversations that have been had around mental wellbeing; celebrate the industry’s resilience; and help get everyone in the right mindset for travel’s recovery."