TTG Aussie Fest in association with Tourism Australia has come to a successful close
The weeklong festival of digital events, which took place 10-14 May, wrapped up this morning with training presentations from eight Australian state and territory partners, plus Qantas. It was designed to educate agents and inspire them to sell the destination.
One attendee said: “It’s been so informative and I can’t wait to plan some new itineraries for my clients!”
“It has been a brilliant week, really inspiring – I can’t wait to get selling,” added another.
In addition to today’s training, TTG Aussie Fest featured educational masterclasses on Australia’s Signature Experiences, a seminar addressing destination news and sharing expert agent insight, as well as an Aboriginal painting workshop and wine tasting session.
The week allowed travel agents to network with representatives from all 20 event partners and download destination guides, marketing collateral and additional information for use when selling holidays to Australia too.
Agents’ enduring passion for visiting and selling Australia didn’t go unnoticed throughout the event.
“This has been an incredible week for all things Aussie. I just love it and can’t wait to get back there,” said one attendee.
Agents who missed TTG Aussie Fest can catch up with the content on demand by registering for the event. They will then be sent a unique link via email to access the platform, which is where the sessions will be saved until 23 May.