The weeklong digital festival is designed to provide travel professionals with the knowledge and the tools they need to effectively sell Australia to their clients in 2021 and beyond
Registration opened today for TTG Aussie Fest in association with Tourism Australia, a free-to-attend weeklong event featuring panel discussions, themed masterclasses, experiential sessions and training presentations.
Taking place 10-14 May, highlights of the festival include Australian wine tasting and an aboriginal painting workshop, while the country’s state and territory partners will each share essential information, selling tips and marketing collateral agents can use to promote the destination on their own channels.
The event will kick off with a seminar on Monday afternoon, covering everything from destination news and product updates to booking trends, marketing tips and agents’ own experiences of Australia.
Travel professionals who attend TTG Aussie Fest will have the opportunity to win a holiday Down Under with Gold Medal and experience all the destination has to offer first hand.
There will also be the opportunity to network with Tourism Australia and its regional destination and airline partners.
“TTG Aussie Fest provides a great opportunity for agents who haven’t sold many Australia holidays before to get to know the destination, or for agents who have to bolster their knowledge and make new connections,” says TTG special projects editor Madeleine Barber, who will be hosting the majority of the event’s sessions.
To see the full programme and register for free, visit ttgmedia.com/aussie-fest.