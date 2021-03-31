Taking place 10-14 May, highlights of the festival include Australian wine tasting and an aboriginal painting workshop, while the country’s state and territory partners will each share essential information, selling tips and marketing collateral agents can use to promote the destination on their own channels.

The event will kick off with a seminar on Monday afternoon, covering everything from destination news and product updates to booking trends, marketing tips and agents’ own experiences of Australia.

Travel professionals who attend TTG Aussie Fest will have the opportunity to win a holiday Down Under with Gold Medal and experience all the destination has to offer first hand.