TTG Media has created a series of social media assets to help readers amplify the message to #SaveTravelJobs.
The assets (found at the bottom of the page) include headers for email, Twitter and Facebook as well as a #SaveTravelJobs MPU.
It follows the launch of the next stage of TTG’s #SaveTravel campaign, introduced a year ago to urge ministers to recognise the plight of the travel industry during the Covid crisis.
Almost a year on financial experts are now warning the travel industry is on “the edge of a storm”, with fears that hundreds of businesses – and thousands of jobs – could be lost as creditors start to call in debts, as the furlough scheme end and as the next Atol deadline looms.
The new #SaveTravelJobs campaign includes a letter addressed to prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak featuring three key demands:
