Parry features in the PPA’s 30 under 30 for 2021, following in the footsteps of TTG special projects editor Madeleine Barber, who was named among the 2020 cohort.



The PPA’s annual awards aim to recognise talent throughout editorial, design, commercial and marketing roles within magazine publishing.



"Rising through the ranks at TTG Media from junior reporter to deputy news editor is a testament to Tom’s ambition and drive," said the PPA.



"His passion for travel shone through [during] the industry’s darkest days over the last two years. Our judges described him as ’a strong ambassador for the sector’."