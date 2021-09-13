TTG’s deputy news editor, Tom Parry, has been named as one of the rising stars of publishing by the Professional Publishers Association (PPA).
Parry features in the PPA’s 30 under 30 for 2021, following in the footsteps of TTG special projects editor Madeleine Barber, who was named among the 2020 cohort.
The PPA’s annual awards aim to recognise talent throughout editorial, design, commercial and marketing roles within magazine publishing.
"Rising through the ranks at TTG Media from junior reporter to deputy news editor is a testament to Tom’s ambition and drive," said the PPA.
"His passion for travel shone through [during] the industry’s darkest days over the last two years. Our judges described him as ’a strong ambassador for the sector’."
TTG editor Sophie Griffiths said: “It’s been fantastic to watch Tom grow in his career – from a fledgling young reporter to now regularly hosting seminars and moderating panels.
"We’re particularly proud of Tom’s work on mental health, initiating and leading TTG’s Get Travel Talking campaign, which has provided the industry with crucial support over a horrific 16 months.
"Somehow, Tom has achieved all this before the age of 30. Huge congratulations to Tom, the TTG team couldn’t be prouder.”
Parry has also named as one of five finalists for the Trade Writer of the Year award at this year’s Travel Media Awards (TMAs).
TTG, meanwhile, is among the finalists for Trade Publication of the Year – Print and Trade Publication of the Year – Online at the TMAs.