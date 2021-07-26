TTG’s special projects editor Madeleine Barber, who hosts the festivals, said the event has helped a large number of agents bolster their product knowledge and feel more confident in selling the participating destinations.

“At the last TTG Digital Destinations Festival 100% of attendees said they achieved their objectives and would recommend the event to a colleague,” she said.

“One attendee even said the festival should be on the ‘must-do list of every single travel agent’, and we plan to make this next event even better than the last.”

The TTG Digital Destinations Festival is free to attend, while competition details will be revealed closer to the event.

To find out more and register for TTG Digital Destinations Festival, visit ttgmedia.com/destfest.