Registrations are now open for the fourth TTG Digital Destinations Festival, which is set to take place next month
Following the success of three TTG Digital Destinations Festivals, the event is returning once again to bring market insight and new product knowledge to agents in the UK and Ireland.
The online event will span three days from 17-19 August and feature panel discussions, educational masterclasses and training presentations from destination partners.
There will also be a number of opportunities for attendees to engage with destination representatives in Q&A sessions, download helpful marketing materials and win prizes.
TTG’s special projects editor Madeleine Barber, who hosts the festivals, said the event has helped a large number of agents bolster their product knowledge and feel more confident in selling the participating destinations.
“At the last TTG Digital Destinations Festival 100% of attendees said they achieved their objectives and would recommend the event to a colleague,” she said.
“One attendee even said the festival should be on the ‘must-do list of every single travel agent’, and we plan to make this next event even better than the last.”
The TTG Digital Destinations Festival is free to attend, while competition details will be revealed closer to the event.
To find out more and register for TTG Digital Destinations Festival, visit ttgmedia.com/destfest.